Tiffany Cross Out at MSNBC as Channel Cancels Weekend Show

MSNBC is about to get an opening on Saturday mornings.

The cable news channel is parting with with Tiffany Cross, the progressive host and political analyst who had been leading MSNBC’s 10 AM-12 PM hours on Saturday mornings, effective immediately, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cross has hosted The Cross Connection since 2020, and the source said that the channel opted not to renew her contract. Her last show was this past Saturday.

MSNBC is expected to have a rotating group of guest hosts during the morning hours until a final decision is made on the future of that time period.

The NBC News Group has been tweaking its programming schedules in recent months. Earlier this week CNBC canceled its general news program The News with Shepard Smith, while over the summer MSNBC tapped Alex Wagner as the new 9 PM host on Tuesdays-Fridays.