Tiffany Haddish on Homeless Dating Show: “Everyone Deserves to Be Loved”

In June, Hearst Media Production Group announced a development deal with Tiffany Haddish and her She Ready banner to produce two unscripted series. One would center on psychotherapist, author and lecturer Elliott Connie (The Solution Focused Brief Therapy Diamond) and the other would investigate successful women who have engaged in romantic, long-term relationships with homeless men.

In a pre-strike interview done on the red carpet ahead of the Apple TV+ premiere of The After Party, Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter that they are “in the process” of moving the projects forward. Specifically, she explained why she’s so passionate about the latter.

“I experienced homelessness myself and found that there was a stigma on it that I don’t think should be there,” said the actress, standup and producer who currently stars in The Haunted Mansion opposite LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis. “Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them — not necessarily carrying them all the way. It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone.”

This story first appeared in the Aug. 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.