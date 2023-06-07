Tiffany Haddish Producing Unscripted Projects at Hearst Media Production Group

- Share this article on Facebook
Tiffany Haddish is expanding into unscripted series after inking a development deal with the Hearst Media Production Group.
The Emmy-winning actress, comedian and author will initially executive produce two original unscripted series. The first is a documentary about successful women who had long romantic relationships with homeless men.
Haddish has been open in the past about having to live in her car to make ends meet before success in Hollywood arrived. The second untitled project will be about psychotherapist, author and lecturer Elliott Connie, whose latest book is entitled The Solution Focused Brief Therapy Diamond.
“I partnered with HMPG on these projects to make a difference in people’s lives,” Haddish said in a statement. “I’ve been unhoused before and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet. I also knew that my situation didn’t define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable. Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home. That’s why I’m making this show.”
Getting deeper into unscripted series is a departure for Haddish after her movie, TV and streaming credits that include Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, which is returning for its second season in July, and the upcoming Disney movie Haunted Mansion. Haddish broke out with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip and her other credits include The Last O.G., The Carmichael Show and hosting the Netflix stand-up comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.
Angelica Rosas McDaniel, HMPG executive vp and general manager, entertainment, welcomed getting into business with a major comedic voice in Hollywood, while making the company’s first foray into content for the entertainment market.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with her as we expand HMPG’s general market offerings and develop these authentic, inclusive and engaging stories we are committed to telling,” she said. HMPG is a division of Hearst Television and has an original content production arm.
