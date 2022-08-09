Tig Notaro and Dulce Sloan to Host Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

Tig Notaro and Dulcé Sloan are set to host the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, which will take place on Aug. 13 and 14 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Sloan, known for her work as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, will host the Aug. 13 show, which is dedicated to broadcast and cable categories, while Notaro will host the Aug. 14 show dedicated to the streaming categories.

Presenters for this year’s awards show include Arden Cho, Auli’i Cravalho, Brett Goldstein, Colman Domingo, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Hannah Waddingham, Iliza Shlesinger, Jake Borelli, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jennifer Morrison, Jen Tullock, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Kaitlyn Dever, Karen Pittman, Kevin McKidd, Martha Kelly, Martha Plimpton, Mark Proksch, Milo Ventimiglia, Nico Santos, Paul Walter Hauser, Robin Thede, Sam Richardson, Toheeb Jimoh, Tom Ellis and Zach Gilford, among many more.

Additionally, the organization announced that Mandy Moore will be honored with this year’s Virtuoso Award, which is presented to a person who has “cultivated the industry with their talent that expands well beyond a singular role.” She will receive the award on Aug. 13.

“Over the past two decades, Mandy Moore has transformed from a pop superstar to an actress to a director,” says HCA founder Scott Menzel. “Moore’s talent is undeniable, and her work on This is Us solidifies that as she was able to combine all of her talents within this final chapter that included a multifaceted performance that left millions around the world in tears.”

The 2022 HCA TV Awards will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media.