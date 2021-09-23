Carole Baskin Slams ‘Tiger King 2’ After Netflix Releases Sequel Teaser

Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue and rival of Joe Exotic in 'Tiger King.'

The behind-the-scenes Tiger King drama is starting again.

Carole Baskin issued a blistering statement about the newly announced Tiger King 2 after Netflix officially announced the sequel early Thursday along with some teaser footage.

“I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” the Big Cat Rescue owner wrote. “Rebecca Chaiklin [director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Netflix’s teaser footage for Tiger King 2 prominently shows Baskin strolling down a hallway and also shows a billboard seeking information about who “murdered” Baskin’s ex-husband — businessman Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002.

Baskin was presented as a major character the 2020’s breakout documentary chronicling dueling exotic animal habitat owners, but she has since distanced herself from the project and called it inaccurate.

She has said the Tiger King team betrayed her trust, claiming she was told the project would be similar to the acclaimed Sea World documentary Blackfish, but then it instead focused on Exotic’s wrongdoings, her rivalry with Exotic and her ex-husband’s disappearance.

Baskin has since thrown her support behind the documentary film The Conservation Game,which investigates the exotic animal trade.

“If people really want to know how the horrific and unsafe conditions conditions tigers endure in the U.S. was started, they should be demanding to see The Conservation Game film by Michael Webber,” Baskin wrote. “His film answers the important questions that Tiger King glossed over.”

The Conservation Game was recently released in theaters, while Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix later this year.