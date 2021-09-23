‘Tiger King 2’ Officially Happening, Coming to Netflix This Year

It’s official: Tiger King is getting a sequel.

Bonus: It’s coming to Netflix sometime before the end of the year.

Netflix has confirmed the follow-up to the 2020 documentary breakout. The streamer promised “more madness and mayhem” and also released a brief teaser video (below).

A second edition of Tiger King has been long rumored and, last month, a listing for a Tiger King sequel was posted on a Netflix site, drawing headlines, but then it was removed.

Tiger King followed the life of zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic and became a pop culture sensation in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. A Peacock Joe Exotic miniseries starring Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as Exotic is also currently in production.

Netflix announced several other documentary projects exploring crimes and con artists as well, along with this trailer that includes some Tiger King 2 footage.

Here are the other upcoming projects.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Jan. 2022).

“From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother’s safety.” Directors Sam Benstead, Gareth Johnson.

The Tinder Swindler (Feb. 2022).

“The Tinder Swindler tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.” Director Felicity Morris.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022).

“Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.” Director Luke Sewell.

Bad Vegan (2022)

“Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the ‘Vegan Fugitive’ when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal — as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.”