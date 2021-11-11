This Week in TV: ‘The Shrink Next Door,’ ‘Tiger King 2,’ ‘Adele: One Night Only’

The newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd, reteams with Will Ferrell in a series for Apple TV+ debuting this week. The next seven days feature a host of streaming debuts, including a Tiger King sequel and a new show from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, along with an Adele concert special on CBS and an animated series in the Blade Runner world.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The Shrink Next Door is based on the podcast of the same title, which follows a therapist (Rudd) who over the course of three decades manipulates and bilks a patient (recent THR cover subject Ferrell). The latest pairing of the two Anchorman stars is not, however, strictly a comedy, though there are laughs to be had.

Instead, the show focuses on how Rudd’s Ike Herschkopf cam to so thoroughly control the life of Ferrell’s Marty Markowitz. The adaptation stumbles at times: THR critic Daniel Fienberg says the eight-episode series is a show “more effective in the final few episodes than the first couple of installments, but one whose tone and themes are never fully convincing.” The first three episodes debut Friday on Apple TV+, with the remaining five premiering weekly.

Also on streaming …

Early pandemic breakout Tiger King gets a follow-up (Wednesday, Netflix) that has sparked a lawsuit from subject Carole Baskin and promises to delve deeper into the characters around Joe Exotic.

It’s a busy week for streaming premieres, which also include an update of comedy The Game (Thursday, Paramount+); a new season of The Challenge: All Stars (Thursday, Paramount+); thriller Ragdoll, starring Lucy Hale (Thursday, AMC+); season two of critical favorite South Side (Thursday, HBO Max); Paris Hilton docuseries Paris in Love (Thursday, Peacock); the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown, from Taylor Sheridan; Tubi’s first original animated series, Freak Brothers (Sunday); and Marvel series Hit-Monkey (Wednesday, Hulu)

On broadcast …

Special: Ahead of the release of her album 30 and with the country’s No. 1 single, Adele comes to CBS Sunday for a concert special titled Adele: One Night Only. She’ll perform tracks from the new album along with past hits and sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Also: Two CW mainstays have their season premieres on Tuesday. The Flash debuts at 8 p.m., and Riverdale follows at 9 p.m. Both will have short, five-episode runs in the fall before returning in the spring for longer stays.

On cable …

New: Blade Runner: Black Lotus is set in between the two films in the franchise. The anime series (midnight Saturday, Adult Swim) centers on a young female replicant who has lost her memory and sets out to piece her life back together. Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) leads the voice cast.

Also: Yellowjackets (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime) tells the story of a girls soccer team that suffers a plane crash in two timelines: the immediate aftermath and decades later. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci lead the adult cast. The Food Network rolls out two of its annual holiday competitions: Christmas Cookie Showdown (9 p.m. Thursday) and Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (9 p.m. Monday). HBO’s first ever in-season Hard Knocks series (10 p.m. Wednesday) follows the Indianapolis Colts.

In case you missed it …

Swagger is loosely based on NBA star Kevin Durant’s experience as a young basketball phenom in the Washington, D.C., area, and is an executive producer of the show. Its portrayal of high-level youth hoops is well observed, but more than that, says THR critic Angie Han, “creator Reggie Rock Bythewood constructs a world so richly realized that there’s no doubt in our minds it existed long before we were invited in, and will continue to exist long after we leave.” O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill and Shinelle Azoroh star in the Apple TV+ series, which debuts new episodes on Fridays.