Tiger Woods Discovery Series, Filmed Right Before Car Crash, Debuts

When golf superstar Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries in a car crash in February, he was in the middle of filming a series for Discovery Inc.

Now, six months later, the project he was working on is moving forward.

On Tuesday, the Discovery-owned enthusiast brand Golf Digest will debut the first of four episodes from the series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons.

The episodes are being released with his blessing and with the permission of his guests, Discovery says. It will also stream on Discovery+ in Europe beginning July 29.

“The content was captured in February, the day before Tiger had his unfortunate car accident, from which he is still recovering,” according to the company. “Discovery and Golf Digest thank everyone for their involvement and wish Tiger a continued speedy recovery.”

The series, which is directed by Friday Night Lights helmer Peter Berg, sees Woods teaching golf lessons and engaging in conversations with celebrity friends. The series was part of an overall deal with Discovery that Woods signed in 2019.

The three guests are NBA star Dwyane Wade, comedian David Spade, and actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The final episode will be a behind-the-scenes episode looking at the filming process, including how Berg directed the series.

Discovery says that “with this knowledge [of the crash], the deep and poignant conversations will undoubtedly resonate even more strongly with viewers.”

Indeed, according to a screener viewed by THR, Woods’ conversation with Pinkett Smith takes on new meaning in light of the crash that took place less than 24 hours later.

“Tiger, in regards to your journey, it has just been amazing what you’ve overcome,” Pinkett Smith says of his 2019 comeback. “And let me tell you, it’s so inspiring. I’m telling you, it’s just so inspirational.”

“I just don’t look at it like that,” Woods responds, spurring Pinkett Smith to add “well, you should.”

“I’m always fighting, you know, and I’m always trying to get better,” Woods adds later.

Woods was driving himself to the shoot on Feb. 23 when the SUV he was driving flipped over, causing him to fracture several bones.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was driving 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road where the posted limit was 45 mph at the time of the accident. Woods did not face any criminal charges from the crash.

He reportedly was scheduled to shoot episodes with NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert that day.

“The teams at Discovery and Golf Digest have built such a close relationship with Tiger over the years, and this resulted in some of the most enlightening, engaging content we’ve ever shot,” said Chris Reynolds, the GM of Golf Digest. “We thank Tiger for allowing us to move forward in producing this series even after his accident and wish him a continued speedy recovery.”