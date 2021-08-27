Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Netflix Series Reveals 10 Cast Members

Tim Burton’s upcoming The Addams Family-inspired Netflix series has added 10 more actors to its ensemble cast.

Wednesday is an updated spin on the Addams Family canon focused on Goth teen Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). The series is billed as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.” As previously announced, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán also guest star as Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez.

Now the rest of the cast is being fleshed out:

· Thora Birch (The Walking Dead) will play Tamara Novak. “Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only ‘Normie’ on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.”

· Riki Lindhome (Knives Out) will play Dr. Valerie Kinbott. “A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.”

· Jamie McShane (Mank) will play Sheriff Donovan Galpin. “Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.”

· Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) will play Tyler Galpin. “A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.”

· Georgie Farmer (Treadstone) will play Ajax Petropolus. “A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.”

· Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!) will play Eugene Otinger. “One of Nevermore Academy’s quirkiest students and president of the school’s bee-keeping club.”

· Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) will play Enid Sinclair. “She is Wednesday’s sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.”

· Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s) will play Yoko Tanaka. “A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.”

· Joy Sunday (Dear White People) will play Bianca Barclay. “One of Nevermore Academy’s most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.”

· Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) will play Xavier Thorpe. “A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.”

Burton will direct and executive produce the first season, which consists of eight episodes, and is written by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville). The characters were created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and have had many adaptations over the years (including the 1993 film Addams Family Values, pictured above, with Christina Ricci in the Wednesday role). While Burton’s previous work like The Nightmare Before Christmas seemingly drew some inspiration from the franchise, this marks his first Addams Family project.