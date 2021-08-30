Tim Daly’s Favorite ‘Sopranos’ Scene Is His Character’s Saddest Moment

Tim Daly poses during a photocall for the TV show "Madam secretary" as part of the 58nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 17, 2018 in Monaco.

Tim Daly had several memorable scenes as J.T. Dolan in The Sopranos, but his favorite is his character’s saddest moment.

The Wings star stopped by the most recent installment of the popular Talking Sopranos podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, where he discussed his character’s funny, but mostly sad moments.

Daly played J.T. Dolan, a down-on-his-luck screenwriter, who is a recovering drug addict and compulsive gambler. He befriends (at least for a moment) fellow recovering addict Christopher Moltisanti.

Daly was pals with series creator David Chase and even screened the pilot when HBO picked it up, the actor said of his journey to be cast as J.T. “Every season, he would call me and say, ‘Hey, do you want to come do a part on Sopranos?’ And I would say, ‘Hell yeah!’ And then he would talk himself out of it mid-conversation,” Daly said.

Chase finally crafted the J.T. role somewhat after himself and Daly took it in an instant, the actor told the podcast duo.

“There are so many great moments, like the thing where you (Imperioli) take my car [for a partial gambling debt repayment]. It was so funny and pathetic,” Daly said. “And the scene where I’m in the pawnshop, and I’m trying to pawn my Emmy, and I’m like, ‘This is huge, this shit’ and the guy said, ‘It’s not an Oscar.'”

But Daly said his favorite scene is where Christopher unexpectedly (and shockingly) kills J.T. in cold blood.

“That was like a big, juicy scene where you had a lot going on and I had a lot going on,” he said. “And obviously it didn’t end well for poor J.T. But that was my favorite scene.”

Daly added that in his opinion, J.T. screwed up when he said the “magic words,” which were “Chris, you’re in the mafia!” He added, “And that’s like game over. You can’t say that.”

The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film to the iconic HBO show, is due out Oct. 1.

Watch the entire podcast episode below.