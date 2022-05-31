Tim Robbins, Leslie Mann Depart Amazon Thriller Series ‘The Power’

Tim Robbins and Leslie Mann have exited Amazon Studios’ series The Power, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Robbins and Mann’s roles in the thriller project, based on author Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name, will be recast and reshot, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Mann joined the show in October 2019 as Margot Cleary-Lopez, which would have marked her first role as a series regular. Robbins was cast in January 2021 as Daniel Dandon to replace Rainn Wilson, who was unavailable after the shoot was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Wilson left, the role of Daniel Dandon was changed from a series regular to a recurring guest star, which is how the part will remain amid the new casting search.

Robbins was seen on the second season of Hulu’s anthology series Castle Rock and in the 2019 film Dark Waters. Mann co-starred in the Netflix film The Bubble, which debuted earlier this year, and appears in the Sundance breakout Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Featuring an all-female writer’s room for the first season, The Power focuses on a world where teenage girls have the ability to electrocute others at will, a talent that is later developed by older women.

The series is produced by Sister Pictures and counts Alderman, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear and director Reed Morano as executive producers.

Deadline was first to report the departures of Robbins and Mann.