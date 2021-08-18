Tim Robbins Joins Rebecca Ferguson in Apple TV Drama ‘Wool’

Tim Robbins is headed for Apple.

The Oscar winner has boarded the streamer’s forthcoming drama Wool and will star opposite Rebecca Ferguson in the Graham Yost series based on Hugh Howey’s book.

Picked up straight to series in May, Wool is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Robbins will play Bernard, the head of IT for the Silo. Ferguson, who will also exec produce, will portray Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

Morten Tyldum (Apple’s Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game) will direct the series and exec produce alongside Ferguson, Yost, author Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda. The series is produced by AMC Studios, marking a key off-network sale for the studio arm of the basic cable network and part of its push increase revenues by becoming a content supplier to third-party outlets.

Wool marks the latest TV role for Robbins and joins Amazon’s upcoming thriller The Power, Hulu’s Castle Rock, HBO’s Here and Now and The Brink. On the big screen, his credits include his Academy Award-winning role in Mystic River, Shawshank Redemption and Bull Durham. He’s repped by ICM Partners.