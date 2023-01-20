Timothée Chalamet Gets Jealous of Star-Studded Apple TV+ Lineup in New Ad

Timothée Chalamet is dreaming about Apple TV+ and its star-studded film and show lineup, as seen in a newly released campaign for the streaming service.

At the beginning of the ad, released Friday, the Dune actor is in a theater after watching the streamer’s film CODA, which won the Oscar for best picture. As Chalamet appears to be getting jealous, he says to his friend next to him, “I was in two best picture nominees last year.” His friend responds, “Yeah, no, I knew that. You were great.” The actor, desperate for validation, asks, “Yeah, you think so?”

The ad continues with the Bones and All star as he goes from fan events to photo shoots and press conferences. But at the same time, he continues to be distracted by the list of Hollywood names on Apple TV+ that doesn’t include his own.

Projects featured in the ad include Causeway with Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez’s documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis, Severance and Black Bird. “Severance is weird,” Chalamet says to himself at one point. “I could do weird.”

He even FaceTimes with Jason Momoa, who says he just wrapped his new Apple series, Chief of War. When Chalamet seems surprised and questions the Aquaman actor about having a new show with the company, Momoa responds, “At this point, who doesn’t?” It’s a question that the Lady Bird actor sadly knows the answer to.

In the final clip, Chalamet appears to be in his bed searching for something to watch when he sees Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, on the platform’s home screen. As he falls back on his bed, seeming to long for an opportunity to be featured on the streaming service, the actor rolls on his side to address the camera, saying, “Hey, Apple, call me.”

The new promo comes after the streaming service’s 2022 ad with Jon Hamm, where the actor expresses that he felt left out of Apple TV+ projects. Following the ad’s release, the Mad Men alum landed a role in the upcoming third season of The Morning Show.

Watch Apple TV+’s latest ad below.