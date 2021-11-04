Timothy Olyphant Boards ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ at Amazon (Exclusive)

Timothy Olyphant is ready to rock at Amazon.

The Justified and Santa Clarita Diet alum has joined the streamer’s musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six in a recurring role.

Based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, the 10-episode series follows the rice and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s. Olyphant will play Rod, a loud, brash and outspoken road manager who encourages the Dunne Brothers band to move from Pittsburgh to L.A. As they become the Six and their star rises, it falls to Rod to keep the personal conflicts of the band from breaking them apart.

Riley Keough stars as Daisy Jones. Sam Caflin plays Billy Dunne opposite Will Harrison’s Graham Dunne. The cast also includes Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Witehouse, Nabiya Be, Sebastian Chacon and Tom Wright.

Will Graham (Amazon’s A League of Their Own) serves as co-showrunner alongside Scott Neustadter. The series hails from Hello Sunshine and counts the company’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter among its exec producers. Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn exec produces for the company. Author Reid also produces. Michael H. Weber adapted the book for TV. James Ponsoldt will direct the first five episodes and exec produce.

Olyphant recently wrapped Netflix feature Havoc and counts The Starling, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, FX’s Fargo and Disney+’s The Mandalorian among his credits. He’s repped by UTA.

A premiere date has not yet been revealed.