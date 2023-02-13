Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Heading Out on Tour

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hitting the road.

The famed duo has announced its first ever live tour together, comically titled The Restless Leg Tour. The latter will feature a limited run of East Coast shows this spring, with the Saturday Night Live vets sharing stories and jokes rooted in their 30 years of friendship.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” the pair joked in a joint statement.

The tour, which reunites a prolific duo who found considerable success together on the Golden Globes stage, to say nothing of their time together at SNL and on film, is being produced by Live Nation. It’s currently scheduled as a four-city engagement, which will kick off April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC. The remainder of the tour will have Fey and Poehler touch down in Chicago, Boston and Atlantic City.

Poehler and Fey, who have each built bona fide comedic empires across TV, books and film, are the latest comedy forces to head out on the road, parlaying their comedic timing and chemistry into another revenue stream. Samantha Bee is among the others, announcing her plans late last year to segue from TV to stage with a live tour.