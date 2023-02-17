Tina Fey Says She and Tim Meadows Will Appear in ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie

The Mean Girls movie musical is gearing up to start production, with writer-producer Tina Fey revealing that two fan-favorite cast members from the original film will return for the new project.

After listing a number of the young actors set to appear in the movie musical based on the 2004 movie and subsequent stage musical of the same name, Fey revealed on Thursday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers that she and Tim Meadows would also be in the film.

While it’s not confirmed exactly which roles she and Meadows will play in the new film, Fey indicated they would likely reprising their roles as educators. In the 2004 movie, Fey played math teacher Ms. Norbury and Meadows played principal Duvall.

“I do want to give you credit, you and Tim had parts in the original film that you couldn’t age out of,” Meyers said on Thursday night’s show.

“Teachers work forever,” Fey said, joking, “I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.”

Fey also revealed production on the film, starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho, would begin on March 6.

Paramount, which is producing the film, has not yet responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for comment.

Fey is also set to hit the road with longtime friend and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler on their upcoming Restless Leg Tour.

And by the time she took the stage on Late Night, many of the shows in the four-city run were already sold out. “So I have no reason to talk to you,” Fey joked to Meyers.

While Fey noted, as frustrated fans have discovered, that the first four shows were sold out, as of Friday morning, more shows have been added with tickets remaining on some dates.

On Late Night, Fey talked about the tour and how it came about, and several other upcoming projects, giving the lucky few who got tickets a sense of what to expect.

Fey said the shows were somewhat inspired by Steve Martin and Martin Short’s live shows, like the one captured in the Emmy-nominated Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

“They do these live shows because they just love hanging out with each other and so we thought maybe we could do something like that,” Fey said, before joking, “And the older that we get, the more Marty looks like me.”

And it seems Martin and Short are flattered by the comparison.

Fey said Martin sent her an email, telling her, “We’re so excited for you, and if you want to help promote the show you could say, ‘This tour will be just like Steve and Marty’s tour but without the old man smell.'”

And Short chimed in, Fey recalled, saying, “So excited. I can’t wait to see which one of you will turn out to be the Steve of the duo and which one will entertain the audience.”

As for the title of the tour, Fey said that Poehler came up with that after they went through a long list of possibilities including “”90s, 2000s and today,’ like a contemporary radio station.”

Restless Leg Tour, she added, “didn’t make literal sense but it makes emotional sense and that’s what we’re about.”

Fey also teased some of the secret talents they could show off during their shows.

Poehler is apparently “really good at guessing what pills people are on” and Fey said she’s “pretty good at wall sits, so I might do that all night. That’s an hour right there.”

Meyers suggested it could be like a mentalist show where Poehler guesses the pills people are on, to which Fey chimed in, laughing, “Should we have called it, ‘We know you’re on pills’?”

There’s always next time.