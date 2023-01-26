‘Titans,’ ‘Doom Patrol’ Ending on HBO Max

Titans and Doom Patrol, the DC Comics dramas that were originally developed to help launch the former DC Universe streaming service, are coming to an end.

The current fourth seasons of both of the Greg Berlanti-produced HBO Max dramas will be their last, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Sources say producers on both Titans and Doom Patrol saw the writing on the wall amid all the changes with DC Entertainment and plotted their current seasons with proper endings so as to not leave fans in a lurch.

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to THR. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.”

Both Doom Patrol and Titans originated on niche streamer DC Universe. Titans was the first show that was ordered in 2017 for the former platform, with spinoff Doom Patrol nabbing a straight-to-series order a year later. Titans aired its first two seasons as a DCU original, while Doom Patrol was exclusive to the platform for its first season.

With the arrival of HBO Max, scripted originals were moved from DC Universe to the upstart streamer in 2020 as the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed platform bulked up originals in a bid to draw subscribers when DCU was shuttered. (HBO Max also added Epix DC drama Pennyworth as a first-run original series. There has been no decision on the future of that show.)

Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly and Joseph Morgan have been among the Titans cast.

“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years,” Titans exec producer Greg Walker said. “I couldn’t have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk and Matt Bomer are among the stars of Doom Patrol, which counts Jeremy Carver as showrunner and exec producer alongside Johns, Berlanti and Schechter, among others.

“To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons,” Carver said. “Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

The decision to wrap up Titans and Doom Patrol comes amid changes at both HBO Max under Warner Bros. Discovery and at DC Entertainment. With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC, the duo is plotting a new, more integrated roster of films and TV series with sources noting the decision to end both shows was made before their arrival. At HBO Max, which will soon be integrated with Discovery+, the platform has been dumping content as it looks to better define its brand and find more than $3 billion in cost savings.

For Berlanti, who recently renewed his rich overall deal with Doom Patrol and Titans producers Warner Bros. Television, the end of both shows sees his roster of scripted originals continue to dwindle. With The CW set to considerably reduce its volume of originals, Berlanti’s DC roster now includes only the final season of The Flash, bubble drama Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights (due in March). Additionally, Berlanti is reworking Green Lantern for HBO Max, where he also has drama The Girls on the Bus in the works. Sources say the mega-producer and director is not expected to be heavily involved with DC Comics programming under his new pact with Warners.