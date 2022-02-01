‘Titans’ Enlists Joseph Morgan for Season 4

Joseph Morgan will play the DC Comics character of Brother Blood in season four of 'Titans.'

Titans is bulking up its cast for season four.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals alum Joseph Morgan has joined the cast of the HBO Max DC Comics drama, which has also recruited Franka Potente (Claws). Both will be series regulars in the former DC Universe series, which has also enlisted Lisa Ambalavanar (The A List) for a recurring role.

Morgan will play Sebastian Blood, aka Brother Blood, who is described as introverted and intelligent with a hidden, darker nature. Potente takes on the part of May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, who is a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar takes on the role of Jinx, a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

The trio join a cast that also includes Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson, among others.

Titans was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti. The Warner Bros. TV drama from DC Comics is overseen by showrunner Greg Walker. A return date for season four has not yet been determined. The series scored an early season four pickup in October, when HBO Max also extended Doom Patrol and landed first-run rights to Pennyworth.