Tituss Burgess Joins ‘Annie Live’ for NBC (Exclusive)

Annie Live continues to come into focus for NBC.

The production, scheduled to air Dec. 2, has tapped Tituss Burgess to play the role of Rooster, the underhanded brother of the ruthless Miss Hannigan.

The six-time Emmy-nominated Kimmy Schmidt alum joins a cast that includes Empire alum Taraji P. Henson as Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace. The role of Annie has yet to be announced.

Annie Live brings former NBC entertainment president Bob Greenblatt back to the network as an exec producer alongside Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski share directing duties.

The production marks the return of the live musical holiday special at NBC for the first time since Greenblatt departed a few years ago. It also brings Burgess back to the NBC fold after he starred in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which was originally slated to air on the network before it was deemed too niche and sold to Netflix.

Burgess earned five of his six Emmy nominations for his role in the former Ellie Kemper starrer. His credits include a voice role in Apple’s animated musical Central Park and in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. “I’ve always wanted to be a villain,” Burgess said of his role in Annie Live. He’s repped by CAA, Soffer-Namoff and Peikoff Mahan.