‘GMA3’ Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Officially Out at ABC News: “It’s Best for Everyone”

ABC News is officially parting ways with GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said Friday evening. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The news anchors became tabloid fodder late last year after they were revealed to have been in a personal relationship. They subsequently left their respective spouses.

The decision follows an internal investigation at the company that looked into whether their relationship violated company policies.

Holmes has been with ABC News since 2014 and has co-anchored GMA3 since 2020. Robach joined ABC News in 2012, and also joined GMA3 in 2020.

Reports of Holmes and Robach’s relationship surfaced in early December in the tabloids, with ABC News president Kim Godwin deciding Dec. 5 to temporarily pull the pair off of GMA3 while the network figured out its next steps. An internal investigation followed.

“These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” Godwin told employees on a conference call at the time.

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos had been hosting GMA3 since Holmes and Robach were suspended.

GMA3 began in 2018 as GMA Day, an afternoon spinoff of Good Morning America hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. It was rebranded multiple times since then, taking the format GMA3: What You Need to Know amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Holmes and Robach are both veteran journalists, with Holmes having worked at CNN, BET and MSNBC before joining ABC, and Robach a veteran of NBC News and MSNBC.