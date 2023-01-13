‘Snowpiercer’ Final Season Pulled From TNT

Snowpiercer, the lone remaining scripted series on TNT, is now the latest show to be scrapped in Warner Bros. Discovery’s ongoing content write-offs.

The show’s fourth and final season will not air on TNT despite production having been completed.

“TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Tomorrow Studios, which produces the post-apocalyptic drama, will look for another home for the show, CEO and partner Marty Adelstein and president/partner Becky Clements said in a statement of their own. The studio has bought back the rights to the entire series so it can shop the full library along with season four to potential buyers.

“We love Snowpiercer and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare,” Adelstein and Clements said. “We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season.”

TNT announced in June 2022 that season four of Snowpiercer — based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film, which in turn was sourced from on a French graphic novel about a frozen Earth whose surviving inhabitants circle the globe on a perpetually moving train — would be its last. It would have been the last homegrown drama series to air on TNT as WBD pared away scripted programming on the channel and sister outlets TBS and TruTV. As it now stands, that designation goes to Animal Kingdom, which wrapped its six-season run in August.

The show is one of a host of titles WBD has pulled off various platforms as it looks for several billion dollars in cost savings following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. They include the finished Batgirl movie that was destined for HBO Max, season two of TBS’ comedy Chad (which ended up at Roku), HBO Max’s Minx (which landed at Starz) and hundreds of library episodes on HBO Max, including Looney Tunes and Sesame Street.

Other companies, notably AMC Networks, have taken on a similar strategy of un-renewing shows or taking back series orders as the rough economy and hangover from the free-wheeling early years of the streaming era have tilted balance sheets to the red.

Paul Zbyszewski joined Snowpiercer as showrunner for season four and executive produced the final run with Christoph Schrewe, Adelstein, Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, Scott Derrickson and the 2013 film’s producers: Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Deadline first reported the news.