TNT and TBS Will No Longer Air SAG Awards

TNT and TBS will no longer air the SAG Awards.

The annual awards show launched on NBC in 1995 but has aired on TNT since 1998, and TBS has simulcast it in recent years. This year, the SAG Awards returned to a live in-person event at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Previously, the show had been based at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall since 1997.

This year’s show, which saw CODA take home the best ensemble prize, scored 1.8 million viewers across TNT and TBS, an increase from the previous year which saw 957,000 total viewers.

This year’s SAG winners included Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, all of whom went on to win in their respective categories at the Academy Awards. Netflix’s Squid Game won awards for stars Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon as well as for best stunt ensemble. Succession and Ted Lasso won the ensemble awards in the drama and comedy series categories, respectively.

It is unclear where the annual awards show will land.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA said, “SAG Awards is engaged in discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as other networks and streamers regarding the broadcast rights to the show. While the TNT Network has advised us that they do not expect to conclude a new licensing agreement with the SAG Awards prior to the expiration of the exclusive negotiating window, we are exploring multiple other options. Engaging in negotiations for the broadcast of the show is not unusual and has occurred several times over the history of the SAG Awards. This is no different. These discussions will continue as they normally are done and will not be conducted in the public eye. As such, we have no further comment at this time.”