‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Spinoff Moves Forward at Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will continue on with a new spinoff series, XO, Kitty at Netflix.

After word leaked earlier this year that an offshoot starring Anna Cathcart was in the works, the streamer on Monday officially handed out a 10-episode series order for the half-hour comedy featuring the actress reprising her role as Kitty Song Covey.

The young adult series is inspired by the film franchise and New York Times best-selling nook series by author Jenny Han. It revolves around the teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Han is credited as creator on the series and serves as co-showrunner on XO, Kitty alongside Sascha Rothchild (GLOW, The Baby-Sitters Club, The Bold Type). Both exec produce alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. Awesomeness Studios, which produced the film trilogy for Netflix, is the studio on the series.

The To All the Boys franchise launched in 2018, turning leads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo into Netflix stars. Sequels, P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and Always and Forever (2021) followed.

Cathcart’s credits include PBS’ Odd Squad, Disney’s Descendants franchise, Once Upon a Time, Fast Layne and a voice role in Star Wars: Visions. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency, Performers Management and Goodman Genow.

Netflix has remained in business with To All the Boys stars Condor, who next stars in the scripted comedy series Boo, Bitch, and Centineo, who leads an upcoming CIA drama for the streamer.