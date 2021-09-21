‘The Crown’s Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Michael K. Williams

Tobias Menzies, who won the best supporting actor in a drama award at Sunday’s Primetime Emmys, dedicated his win to the late Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams, who was considered the frontrunner for the honor.

Menzies, who was not in attendance at the ceremony to accept his award, was nominated for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix’s royal family drama The Crown, one of the night’s big drama winners. The actor took to Twitter following the Sunday event to share his thoughts on his win, which he ultimately dedicated to Williams, specifically citing his role as Omar Little in The Wire.

“Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP” Menzies wrote.

During the ceremony, Williams was honored both in the In Memoriam tribute and by Kerry Washington, who presented the award for best supporting actor in a drama.

Washington called the actor, who was found dead at the age of 54 on Sept. 6, a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon” before stating that Williams’ excellence and artistry “will endure.”

During the show’s In Memoriam segment, a clip of Williams featured the actor discussing the foundation he hopes his work provides to the performers who follow him. “The only way for me to say thank you is by making sure that the foundation that I am standing on is strong enough to support the next person that will stand on these two shoulders,” he said in the recorded clip.

Those ceremony tributes followed an outpouring of social media messages honoring the late actor from those who worked with him on series like The Wire, When They See Us and Lovecraft Country, to name a few.

Williams’ posthumous loss during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards was considered among the notable snubs of the night.