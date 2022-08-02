Tobias Rosen to Head Scripted Slate at Sky Studios Deutschland

Former Warner Bros. Television Deutschland executive Tobias Rosen has been appointed a new VP at Sky Studios Deutschland, the German production arm of Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky, tasked with overseeing the company’s growing slate of German-language originals.

At WB, Rosen developed and produced series such as Love Addicts for Amazon Prime. Before joining Warners, he worked as a producer with Relevant Film, where his credits included 2019’s Rocca Changes the World, which won the German film prize for best children’s film.

In his newly-created role at Sky, Rosen will oversee the pay-TV group’s ambitious slate of scripted Originals across the company’s German-speaking territories. Sky Deutschland has found international success with local-language dramas including Babylon Berlin and Das Boot and is looking to ramp up its originals output to better compete with international streaming services.

Rosen is expected to join Sky Studios this Fall, reporting to Nils Hartmann, EVP Sky Studios Deutschland and Italia. Rosen will also work closely with Elke Walthelm, Sky Deutschland’s EVP Content as well as Sky’s wider content teams across the UK and Italy.

Sky on Tuesday also appointed Frank Jastfelder, an executive producer on Das Boot and Sky original Der Pass, to the newly-created role, of director of development, where he will focus on identifying and developing new projects for Sky Studios. He will report to Rosen.