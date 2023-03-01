‘Today’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb Absent Over “Family Health Matter”

Today has weighed in on Hoda Kotb’s absence from her NBC morning shows.

On Wednesday, co-host Craig Melvin told the Today audience that the co-host has been absent from the show due to a “family health matter” after being away from the main show since Feb. 17 and from Today with Hoda and Jenna since an appearance on Feb. 20.

Her absence, which has sparked viewer concerns on social media, follows co-host Savannah Guthrie leaving the show early after testing positive for COVID on Tuesday. “Savannah, she is at home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery,” Melvin, who stepped in to replace Kotb, also said on the main show on Wednesday.

“As for Hoda — we know a lot of you have been wondering how she is doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK. She has got a family health matter that she has been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” he continued.

Kotb has not addressed her absence directly, but did post an inspirational “Choose Hope” message on her Instagram page on Monday.