Al Roker Reveals Recent Absence From ‘Today’ Show Is Due to Hospitalization With Blood Clots in Leg, Lungs

Al Roker took to Instagram Friday to share he has been hospitalized amid his recent absence from the Today show.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs,” the weatherman and anchor wrote in the post. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

The Today show hosts also spoke about Roker’s condition on Friday’s show.

“He’s in good spirits. We’ve all talked to him,” anchor Savannah Guthrie said.

Among the support from co-workers and fans, Roker’s wife, ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts, wrote, “So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home.”

This isn’t the first health struggle Roker has had in recent years. In November 2020, he revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery to have his prostate removed. During that time, the weather anchor said he hoped to spotlight how Black men are at-risk for the disease and wanted to bring awareness to the fact that one in seven Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their life.

At this point, Roker is still listed as one of the hosts of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast on NBC.