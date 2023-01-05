Todd Brian, Director of Development and Animation at WildBrain, Dies at 59

Todd Brian, director of development and animation at WildBrain, a media company for kids’ content, died on Dec. 28 following a short illness, the company announced. He was 59.

In a statement, his family said Brian, who died in Toronto, was a “very charismatic soul who would light up a room with his energy and humor.”

Before joining WildBrain in 2019, he worked in other notable roles, such as senior writer for CBC Television, story editor and writer at eOne TV, development coordinator at Barna-Alper Productions, director of development for animation at DHX Media and director of development for APKids at Alibi Entertainment Inc.

“Todd was not just my colleague but one of my dearest friends, we shared so much through our 17-year friendship,” said Stephanie Betts, chief content officer from WildBrain, in a statement. “He made everyone he met feel appreciated and seen. I’ll miss seeing his bright smile and hearing his playful laugh every day.”

After graduating from Ryerson University and the Canadian Film Centre, he continued his work in the creative space. During his career, he oversaw production for several children’s shows, including the Emmy-nominated HBO Max animated series Esme & Roy, Nickelodeon’s Star Falls and Ride, and two films based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables novel. He also wrote three episodes in 2010 for the popular kids’ show Caillou.

His family continued in a statement, saying, “He was an avid runner, participating in many marathons as well as a passionate tennis player, belonging to a League in Toronto. He was a world traveler, visiting both coasts of Canada, Vancouver and Halifax, Greece, Spain, France, and Australia among many other locations, having friends in every place he visited.”

Brian is survived by his mother Judy Jacobs, brother Troy Brian, sister Tara Brian and other relatives.