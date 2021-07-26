Summer Olympics Ratings Fall in First Weekend

The total TV audience for the opening weekend of the Tokyo Olympics was down significantly from the last summer games in 2016. NBCUniversal’s margin of victory over the rest of linear TV, however, remained huge.

From Friday to Sunday, primetime coverage of the Olympics averaged xx million viewers on NBC, its sibling cable outlets and digital platforms including NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. That’s down a bunch from the last Summer Olympics in 2016, which averaged 27.27 million viewers across platforms for its first three nights.

A sizable drop in ratings for these games was expected: Both long-term changes in viewer behavior — millions of homes have dropped cable and satellite bundles in the past five years — and more immediate concerns, such as a lack of fans at Olympic venues due to a COVID-19 surge in Japan, figured to have a negative effect on tune-in, and so far that’s bearing out.

The primetime presentation of Friday’s opening ceremony delivered 12.3 million viewers across platforms, NBCU said, down a whopping 54 percent from the 26.5 million who watched the 2016 opening ceremony from Rio de Janeiro. Just under 12 million people watched the primetime coverage on NBC, with the remainder coming via streaming.

NBC also aired the opening ceremony live Friday morning. Final numbers weren’t available at publication time, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the combined audience for the morning and evening broadcasts of the ceremony will be in line with NBC’s preliminary estimate of 17 million viewers — which would be a still steep but less alarming 36 percent decline vs. 2016. broadcaster.

Preliminary figures show an average of 17.55 million viewers for Saturday’s (15.3 million) and Sunday’s (19.8 million) primetime coverage, which included some live events. That compares to 27.65 million for the same two days in 2016.

Early ratings figures from Japan showed a big tune-in for the opening ceremony, with more than half of homes in the Kanto region — which includes Tokyo and surrounding areas — watching Friday’s coverage on public broadcaster NHK.

On the plus side, NBC Sports Digital set a record for streaming viewership Saturday with an average audience of 648,000 viewers in primetime on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Sunday’s audience nearly matched that, averaging 636,000, per Adobe Analytics. Through three days, viewers have streamed 735 million minutes of Olympic content on digital platforms — up 24 percent from Rio and 41 percent from the 2018 Winter Olympics. The 735 million minutes would put the Olympics among the top original streaming series, as measured by Nielsen, for any given week.

NBCU also noted that two nights of primetime audience growth after the opening ceremony marked the first time that’s happened since 1992.

NBCU’s streaming service Peacock also had its highest usage for a Saturday, though per usual with streamers, no numbers were attached to that figure. Peacock is offering five hours of live event coverage during the mornings and several highlight and recap shows during the games.

While ratings compared to prior Olympics were down considerably, it’s also worth noting that NBC’s margin of victory in primetime over the past three days is massive. The network’s Friday audience was nearly five times larger than its closest broadcast rival (ABC at 2.41 million), and it beat the combined totals for ABC, CBS, Fox, The CW, Univision and Telemundo by 31 percent (11.98 million vs. 9.15 million).