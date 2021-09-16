Michael Mann’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ HBO Max Series Fills Out Cast

Michael Mann’s HBO Max crime series Tokyo Vice is filling out its cast.

Series leads Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, as well as the previously announced Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi, are joined by Japanese actors Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita who will be series regulars.

In the show, created and written by Tony-winning playwright J.T. Rogers, Elgort stars as an American journalist, Kikuchi as a Japanese journalist and Watanabe as a Tokyo police detective.

The series is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir, Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, which chronicles his time spent covering organized crime for the Yomiuri Shimbun, one of Japan’s largest newspapers. Adelstein was the first Westerner to work the crime beat for the paper and spent 12 years there.

Mann is directing the 10-episode series pilot and will serve as an executive producer. Destin Daniel Cretton, John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Brad Caleb Kane, Kayo Washio, as well as stars Watanabe and Elgort, are executive producing.

Endeavor Content is serving as the studio and handling global distribution. Japan’s leading pay-TV company WOWOW is taking all local rights and co-producing the show.