‘Tokyo Vice’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The series starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe has been under fire over the validity of its source material.

'Tokyo Vice' Courtesy of Eros Hoagland/HBO Max

HBO Max is going back to Tokyo.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer has handed out a second-season renewal or drama Tokyo Vice. The series, starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, has come under fire over the validly of its source material, journalist Jake Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat.

“We could not be more excited to bring the passionate fans of the show another season to continue this intriguing and suspenseful crime story set in one of the most vibrant and beautiful cities in the world,” said HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey.

The drama, which counts Michael Mann as an exec producer, was ordered to series in June 2019 — before the streaming service had yet to be named. The Endeavor Content-produced series launched in April and unspooled its eight-episode season over a three-week period.

Tokyo Vice was originally ordered with a 10-episode commitment. The sprawling production was, like others, forced to shut down during the quarantine period of the pandemic which added to its ultimate price tag. The series boasts an 86 percent and 89 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. (HBO Max, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data.)

“Writing and then making the first season of Tokyo Vice with this remarkable group of artists was a matchless experience,” creator J.T. Rogers said. “So I’m over the moon that we get to keep going. I can’t wait to get back to work in Tokyo with our brilliant cast and crew. Stay tuned: there are twists and turns in the tale to come!”

Rogers exec produces alongside Mann, who directed the pilot, Alan Poul, author Adelstein, star Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Watanabe, Kayo Washio and John Lesher. Endeavor Content handles worldwide rights to the series, which is also produced by Japan’s premium pay TV broadcaster Wowow.

