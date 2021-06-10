Tom Arnold Talks Struggle of Being Chris Farley’s Sponsor

Tom Arnold and Chris Farley are shown talking to the crowd in between performances at Woodstock ’94 on August 13, 1994.

Tom Arnold revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern that, for a time, he was the late Chris Farley’s sponsor.

Arnold stopped by Stern’s SiriusXM program Wednesday, where he talked about how close the two were. It was actually Saturday Night Live creator-executive producer Lorne Michaels who asked Arnold to look out for Farley, who had a substance abuse problem that would ultimately kill him in 1997 at the age of 33.

“I was his sponsor for a few years,” Arnold said to a surprised Stern. “Chris was from Wisconsin. I am from Iowa. We’d switch off football games. [We were] very close. He liked to have fun — and he had too much fun. I was very sad when he died.”

Arnold also said Farley was on his way to a 17th rehab stay before he died. “It’s all so frustrating because, at a certain point, he was like, ‘I’m not going to be around Tom because I don’t want him to see.'” Arnold told Stern that he warned the SNL comic-actor that he could not be both obese and abuse drugs, which he said he knew from experience, also being an addict.

On a happier note, Arnold talked about Farley being the best man at his wedding when he married Julie Lynn Champnella in 1995. Farley threw the bachelor party at a strip club and got their group kicked out when he stripped totally naked and went onstage, Arnold recalled.

Watch the segment below.