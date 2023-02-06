Tom Brady Says He Will Start Broadcasting Career at Fox Sports in Fall 2024

Tom Brady will make his on-air debut for Fox Sports beginning with 2024’s NFL season.

Brady revealed the news Monday during Colin Cowherd’s Fox Sports Radio show The Herd.

Brady, who officially retired from the NFL on Feb. 1 (“for good,” he said), had signed a broadcast deal with Fox Corp. a year ago. The rich, multi-year deal specified that he would join the network’s NFL broadcast booth whenever he decides to retire. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch added at the time that Brady will “also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives.”

Brady told Cowherd that he would start at Fox in “fall of 2024,” thanking executives at the network for giving him time to find his footing after retiring from the NFL, adding that “decompression is important.” Brady added that he wants to “take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do,” before starting his broadcast career.

The deal gives Fox some time to figure out what to do with their main NFL broadcast booth, which consists of play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Greg Olsen, who have garnered positive reviews in their debut season.

Burkhardt and Olsen will call Sunday’s Super Bowl on Fox. Presumably, they will also call the next season, which kicks off this fall.

“I’ll be 50 percent watching the game, and 50 percent listening to those two,” Brady said.

But Fox will not be Brady’s only preoccupation. Brady also owns a pair of production studios (one producing sports-adjacent content and the other entertainment fare), and will presumably step further into that world. He walked the red carpet for 80 for Brady (which he produced) last week.