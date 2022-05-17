Tom Brady to Kick Off Netflix Roast Series

Netflix is readying to roast Tom Brady.

And, for anyone who doesn’t know who he is, the streamer describes him as “Gisele Bündchen’s husband,” as well as a “sixth-round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado.”

The roast will be the first in a series of new Netflix specials titled Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT, with the streamer announcing on Tuesday that the first in the GROAT specials will be the roast of the “greatest football player of all time.”

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,'” said Brady in a statement.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Brady will executive produce in a multi-roast deal, with his own roast set to tape in 2023 following his next season in the NFL.

The roast is the latest Hollywood move for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who, earlier this year, said he was retiring from the NFL only to decide to return to the Buccaneers a few weeks later. Brady will be joining Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when he does decide to retire. He is also producing and appearing in an upcoming road trip movie starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

GROAT executive producers include Brady for 199 Productions; Casey Patterson for Casey Patterson Entertainment; and Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan.

Additional information and roasters will be announced at a later date.