Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement

Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats and shoulder pads for good — officially, this time.

On Tuesday, the iconic NFL quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls over his 22 seasons in the league, said it was time for him to focus on life outside the game that made him a global household name.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post posted to his various social media accounts. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Over the weekend, ESPN reported that Brady was going to retire, but his father immediately pushed back on that report. Brady himself said in a podcast chat on Monday that he was still mulling the decision. Then, on Tuesday morning, he dropped the boom.

The 44-year-old Brady walks away after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory last season and NFC South championship this season. His first 20 seasons in the NFL were with the New England Patriots. In addition to being a superstar in the game, Brady appeared in TV shows, such as Family Guy and in films, such as Ted 2. He was also skewered plenty of times on South Park. His undeniable greatness made equal parts loved and loathed by NFL fans.

In his retirement announcement, Brady stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and three children.

On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called it a privilege to watch Brady compete in the NFL throughout his career. “Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL,” said Goodell, in part, in his statement. “An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.”