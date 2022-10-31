Tom Hanks’ David S. Pumpkins Returns to ‘SNL’ for Skit Revealing His “Ibiza” Origins

Tom Hanks brought David S. Pumpkins back to scare — or more likely, confuse — more haunted house attendees during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Jack Harlow, host of the Oct. 29 episode, joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes for a trip on through the Cellblock 666 attraction as part of the skit’s faux Fright Night Halloween event.

Like David S. Pumpkins’ previous appearances, guests are eager to be scared with the help of some of horror’s most familiar faces. That includes Freddy Kruger, Michael Myers, the haunted doll Annabelle and It‘s Pennywise. But tucked in among them is Hanks’ bright orange and gleefully goofy Pumpkins, who appears again and again to the bewildered trio.

When Dismukes’ character initially asks who he is, of course, Pumpkins responds in his usual manner: “I’m David Pumpkins, man.” But when pressed on what title or franchise he’s from, with Nwodim asking what Pumpinks’ “deal is,” he has little offer — initially.

“Annabelle is a possessed doll. David S. Pumpkins is…” she continues.

“Taking it one day at a time!” Hanks’ Pumpkins responds.

Soon after, Nwodim, Harlow and Dismukes see Pumpkins again — this time with an introduction from Kruger — before the SNL Halloween icon finally reveals where he’s from.

“And where am I from?” he asks his skeleton duo. “Ibiza!” they shout back before Pumpkins asks, “Preguntas?” as the doors close.

“He’s from Spain?” Dismukes responds. “He doesn’t even have an accent!”

Pumpkins first made an appearance on the show in 2016, becoming a fan favorite that resulted in multiple returns to the NBC sketch show for Hanks. Bill Gates at one point spoofed the character, and SNL even produced an animated short titled “The David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special.”