Tom Hanks Approves of New ‘A League of Their Own’ Series: “I’m Really Glad It’s Here”

Tom Hanks is giving his thoughts on Amazon’s new A League of Their Own series, a reimagining of the 1992 film he starred in alongside Geena Davis.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new Pinocchio film on Wednesday, Hanks said he hasn’t watched the show yet, but he said, “I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now. There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well.”

The series, co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson and starring Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D’Arcy Carden, features far greater representation than the original film, highlighting Black and LGBTQ+ characters on the Rockford Peaches women’s baseball team.

“We want to talk about stories that were overlooked. We were talking about that throw. [In the movie, a Black woman retrieves a foul ball, indirectly nodding to the league’s racial bias.] We’re not trying to tell the story of white women who got to play baseball in the 1940s — that was told,” Jacobson told THR ahead of the show’s Aug. 12 release. “Ours is about that generation of women and what happens when that door for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League opens, and a lot of white women and white-passing women have that opportunity. But what happens when it’s shut?”

Davis, original co-star Rosie O’Donnell and director Penny Marshall also gave their blessings during production of the series.

Hanks teased that with the arrival of the reboot, “It’s kind of odd to realize — is that how old I am now? They’re now making better versions of things that I made back in 1990-something?”

Wife Rita Wilson, who joined him in walking the red carpet on the Walt Disney Studios lot, comforted him: “You’re not old, honey. Maybe they’ll make better versions of us too one day.”

“Wouldn’t that be great?” quipped Hanks. “So who is Timothée Chalamet going to marry?”