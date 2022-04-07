Tom Hiddleston to Star in Apple Drama ‘The White Darkness’

Tom Hiddleston is set to explore the white darkness for Apple.

The tech giant and streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for The White Darkness and tapped Tom Hiddleston to star in the drama.

The limited series, based on the nonfiction book by David Grann, is inspired by the true life account f Henry Worsley (Hiddleston), a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot. Apple says the series will explore courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.

The series, a co-production between Universal Content Productions and Apple Studios, is from showrunners Soo Hugh and Mark Heyman (Black Swan). Darkness becomes the second series for Hugh at Apple following the critically acclaimed adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko. Blue Marble Pictures’ Theresa Kang-Lowe (Pachinko) also exec produces alongside the company’s Caroline Garity, Hiddleston, Hugh and Heyman. Blue Marble currently has an overall deal with Apple.

Darkness also becomes the second show that Hiddleston is doing for Apple as the Loki favorite also stars opposite Clare Danes in the streamer’s forthcoming The Essex Serpent, which is also based on a book. Hiddleston also has the second season of Marvel’s Loki in the works for Disney+.

In addition to his Marvel career, Hiddleston’s credits include Kong: Skull Island, Muppets: Most Wanted and War Horse. He’s with WME and Hamilton Hodell in the U.K.

Hugh is based at Universal Content Productions with an overall deal and counts AMC’s The Terror, Apple’s See, ABC’s The Whispers and CBS’ Under the Dome among her credits. She’s repped by WME and McKuin Frankel.

Darkness becomes the latest high-profile drama to land at apple and joins a roster of scripted fare that also includes WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Masters of the Air, Five Days at Memorial and many others.