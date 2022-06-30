Former Heyday TV Boss Tom Winchester Launches Pure Fiction Television with Backing of ‘Power of the Dog’ Producers

Fresh off his recent gig as president of NBCUniversal-backed Heyday Television, veteran producer Tom Winchester has launched his own small-screen shingle, Pure Fiction Television, with support from Power of the Dog producers See-Saw Films and talent agency Hamilton Hodell.

Pure Fiction Television aims to produce “prestige commercial content” for the British and global markets and is pitching itself to talent as a partner that can offer more creative freedom and back-end compensation than is typical within the constraints of overall deals with major streamers.

“At Pure Fiction, we want to reflect the changes afoot within our industry by redefining how partnerships work with talent,” Winchester said in a statement. “We believe in celebrating collaboration so that everyone benefits, and we make the best work possible.”

See-Saw, whose credits also include the critically acclaimed series Top of the Lake and Slow Horses, will offer business affairs and production support to Pure Fiction Television, with See-Saw COO Simon Gillis sitting on Pure Fiction’s board.

At Heyday, the TV outfit launched by Harry Potter producer David Heyman, Winchester oversaw a drama slate that included such titles as Netflix’s Clickbait and the BBC’s The Capture, as well as the recently commissioned Apples Never Fall, an adaptation of the new novel by Big Little Lies author Lianne Moriarty, which NBCUniversal’s Peacock picked up in a straight-to-series order.

The Pure Fiction deal was brokered on behalf of See-Saw by Gillis. Jeremy Gawade of Lee & Thompson acted for Hamilton Hodell and Michael Brader of Wiggin for Tom Winchester.