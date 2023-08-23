‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ Director Adapting Liv Ullmann, Ingmar Bergman’s Film ‘Faithless’ as TV Series

Tomas Alfredson, the director of Let The Right One In and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, is adapting the 2000 feature Faithless — directed by Liv Ullmann from a script by Oscar winner Ingmar Bergman — as a limited TV series.

The series, written by Sara Johnsen (July 22) will explore the tale of love and adultery told in the original film — about the actress Marianne Vogler, married to the acclaimed conductor Markus Vogler, who begins an affair with her husband’s best friend, David Howard — while expanding the story to follow the main characters 40 years on to see the consequences of their actions for themselves and their families. The series will move between the present day and back to the original events, which lie four decades in the past.

Lena Endre will reprise her role as Marianne for the series with Jesper Christensen (Quantum of Solace) playing the older David Howard. Young David will be played by Gustav Lindh (Queen of Hearts). Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher) will play the young Marianne, with August Wittgenstein (The Crown) as the young Markus.

Fremantle’s Miso Film Sweden is producing Faithless in co-production with public broadcasters SVT and ARTE.

Alfredson has begun shooting the six-part series, which is set to premiere in early 2023. Fremantle is handling global sales.

Alfredson’s 2012 feature Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, an adaptation of the John le Carré cold war classic, starring Gary Oldman and Colin Firth, won a BAFTA for best-adapted screenplay and was nominated for three Oscars. The Swedish director’s international breakthrough came with the 2008 vampire drama Let the Right One In.

More recently, Lindholm directed the acclaimed 6-part true-crime drama The Investigation for HBO Max, which Miso Film produced. Miso Film’s other credits include the Danish Netflix sci-fi drama The Rain and crime series Those Who Kill.