Hayley Atwell to Star in ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series at Netflix

Netflix’s anime series based on the Tomb Raider franchise has found its Lara Croft.

Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter) will voice the iconic character in the series, which will be set after the events of Square Enix’s Tomb Raider 2013-18 video game reboot. Netflix ordered the project from Legendary Television to series in January.

Tomb Raider will be the second Netflix animated series for Atwell: She was also part of the voice cast for 3Below: Tales of Arcadia at the streamer.

The Tomb Raider series will track Lara Croft’s latest, greatest adventure, 25 years after the character debuted in the first Tomb Raider video game. (Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander have played Lara in live-action adaptations of the game.)

Atwell reprises her Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Peggy Carter, in two episodes of the Disney+ animated series What If …. She stars opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7; other recent credits include 2017’s Howard’s End miniseries (which aired on Starz in the U.S.) and features Blinded by the Light and Christopher Robin. She is repped by CAA, Management 360, Hamilton Hodell, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja) serves as showrunner on the series. She executive produces with dj2 Entertainment founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss,Stephan Bugaj and Jacob Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants.