‘Tonight Show’ Co-Showrunner Inks Universal TV Overall Deal

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon co-showrunner Nedaa Sweiss is expanding her relationship with producers Universal Television.

Sweiss has inked a multiple-year overall deal and will create, develop and exec produce new scripted projects for the studio while continuing to serve as co-showrunner and produce the veteran late-night series.

“We’ve greatly admired Nedaa’s contributions to late-night television over the years, and are excited to be collaborating with her as she expands her reach into new kinds of projects,” said Jim Donnelly, exec vp comedy at Universal Television.

Sweiss last year expanded her footprint into scripted, developing comedies for CBS and ABC while working remotely on The Tonight Show. Sweiss’ credits also include stints on The Late Late Show With James Corden and as a consulting writer on the syndicated Drew Barrymore Show. She is one of the youngest-ever to serve as co-showrunner on The Tonight Show and was promoted to the role after serving as head writer.

“So many of my favorite shows that made me want to write comedy were NBCUniversal shows, so this really is a dream,” said Sweiss. “And working with Universal Television during my time at The Tonight Show has shown me how collaborative and encouraging they are as partners.”

Sweiss is repped by CAA, Artists First and attorney Todd Rubenstein.