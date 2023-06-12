TV Ratings: Tony Awards Edge Up

David Stone accepts the award for Best Musical for “Kimberly Akimbo” during The 76th Tony Awards.

Despite having to work without a script, the 2023 Tony Awards delivered an uptick in TV ratings.

Sunday’s broadcast on CBS averaged 4.31 million viewers, a slight improvement over the 4.22 million who watched the 2022 awards. The Tonys also streamed live on Paramount+, but as usual with streaming services, detailed viewer numbers weren’t available. Per CBS, the audience for the live stream grew 13 percent over last year.

Kimberly Akimbo won the award for best musical, one of several honors it took home. Best play Leopoldstadt, Some Like It Hot and revivals of Sweeney Todd and Parade also won multiple awards.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the Tonys worked without a script as the Writers Guild of America, whose members would normally pen an opening segment and other pieces of the show, is on strike. When the Tonys agreed to work without a script for the night, the WGA agreed not to picket the show. DeBose referred to the unscripted nature of the show early on, and several winners voiced support for the guild during their acceptance speeches.

Rather than scripted bits, the awards telecast leaned into performances from nominated shows, resulting in a show THR TV critic Daniel Fienberg called “a well-needed victory for the winners and the industry alike.”

The Tonys pre-show, subtitled Act One, streamed on Pluto TV ahead of the main telecast. Again, exact figures aren’t available, but Paramount Global says Act One was the most watched live event in the platform’s history.