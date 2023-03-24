Tony Shalhoub to Play Disgraced Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn in Michael Winterbottom TV Drama ‘Fall of the God of Cars’ for Fremantle

Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced Nissan exec whose dramatic fall from grace as one of the biggest names in the motoring industry has already led to several documentaries, is getting the scripted treatment.

Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Marvelous Miss Maisel) will play the Brazilian-Lebanese exec in the newly-announced six-part drama Fall of the God of Cars, written and directed by prolific Brit filmmaker Michael Winterbottom (Welcome to Sarajevo, The Trip, 24 Hour Party People). The series comes from Fremantle, Winterbottom’s Revolution films (This England, A Mighty Heart), Passenger (True Detective, Outlaw King, Catch-22) and Anonymous Content (The Revenant, Mr Robot, Maniac). It was originally developed by Winterbottom, Alfonso Cuaron and Anonymous Content.

Ghosn, a major business figure who for several years headed up both Renault and Nissan and helped save Nissan from near-bankruptcy in 1999, was arrested in Japan in December 2018 over allegations of under-reporting his salary and gross misuse of company assets, and while on bail was later re-arrested over new charges of misappropriation of Nissan funds. A year after his initial arrest he orchestrated his own escape to Beirut, hidden in a music case on a private jet. He’s now wanted by Interpol.

“Carlos Ghosn was a superstar of the car industry, the first person ever to have simultaneously been CEO of two Fortune 500 companies,” said Winterbottom. “It is wonderful to have Tony Shalhoub on board to play this complex character.”

Richard Brown serves as executive producer on behalf of Passenger and Fremantle on the series, while Melissa Parmenter serves as executive producer for Revolution Films, and Violaine Etienne serves as executive producer for Anonymous Content. David Levine and Garrett Kemble will oversee the project on behalf of Anonymous Content.

“We are excited to announce this latest collaboration with Michael, Richard and the team at Anonymous Content,” said Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s CEO of global drama. “They are the perfect visionary and creative partners to bring this fascinating and incredulous story to life.”

Fremantle recently partnered with Brown and Winterbottom on the Sky original drama This England. In December, Fremantle announced the acquisition of Passenger, with the independent production company becoming a fully owned label, sitting within Fremantle’s Global Drama division under the leadership of Vesper. As part of the deal, Brown has also taken on a new creative role across the division to help drive Fremantle’s efforts in the development and production of TV and film projects. Fremantle also has an exclusive first-look deal with Winterbottom’s Revolution Films.