‘Below Deck,’ ‘Top Chef’ Spinoffs Set at Peacock

Peacock is continuing to bulk up its unscripted catalog, giving series orders to four spinoffs of shows from other NBCUniversal properties.

The streamer has picked up the kids version of American Ninja Warrior, an Australia-set version of Below Deck, a baking-themed take on DIY competition Making It and a family edition of Top Chef. The raft of spinoffs takes a page from the playbook of Discovery+, which has launched dozens of shows based on existing IP from its linear networks.

Peacock has gone on an unscripted binge in the past few days: The streamer has also ordered a Demi Lovato-led UFO series, shows featuring Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa and the hybrid series True Story in addition to the four spinoffs.

American Ninja Warrior Junior, which previously aired on Universal Kids, will move to Peacock for its third season. The show features kids ages 9-14 competing in a scaled-down version of the Ninja Warrior obstacle course. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila host, as they do for the adult version of the series, and Victoria Arlen is sideline reporter. A. Smith & Co. produces the show; Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Frank Sinton and Jackson Nguyen executive produce. Sharalynn Cornwall is co-EP.

Below Deck Down Under will take the upstairs/downstairs format of the franchise to Australia. 51 Minds, which produces the other three shows in the Below Deck-verse, is also behind the Peacock show. Nadine Rajabi, Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Cristina Lopez, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein executive produce.

The six-episode Baking It comes from Making It creators Amy Poehler and Nicolle Yaron and will feature two-person teams taking part in holiday baking challenges. Poehler will hand over hosting duties to two celebrity friends (to be announced later), and the judges will be “three opinionated real-life grandmas who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves.” Universal Television Alternative Studio produces in association with Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Poehler, Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend and Dave Becky are the EPs.

Meghan Trainor will host Top Chef Family Style, which will feature talented young chefs from across the United States competing in culinary challenges alongside an adult family member. James Beard Award winner and sometime Top Chef judge Marcus Samuelsson will serve as head judge, and he and Trainor will be joined by a slate of guest judges. Top Chef producer Magical Elves is also producing Family Style; Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen and showrunner Claire Kosloff are the EPs.