Diverse TV Creators Talk Years of Self-Doubt: “We’ve Been Disappointed So Many Times”

On Monday, the Toronto Film Festival hosted a panel of TV creators whose new and highly original series have connected with audiences and are poised to succeed, but the creators also opened up about enduring years of self-doubt and rejection.

“I inundated people with terrible scripts for a long time before Feel Good,” Canadian comic Mae Martin, co-creator and co-writer of the Netflix and Channel Four series Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical comedy, told a Dialogues panel at TIFF.

“It was a real learning curve to have the confidence to tell my personal story. Then, of course, that’s the thing that clicked because it was the most honest and heartfelt,” Martin added about her bittersweet romantic comedy centered on two unlikely lovers and their personal demons.

Sierra Teller Ornelas, a showrunner on the Peacock original comedy Rutherford Falls, advised that diverse creators should not bottle up their frustration at bad TV and web portrayals of underrepresented people and communities, and to instead funnel anger into authentic TV scripts. “That is really where that impulse of, ‘what story am I dying to tell?’ comes from. I think we’re living in a time now where you really have to cultivate that,” Ornelas, who created the series with Ed Helms and Mike Schur, argued.

Rutherford Falls, which has just received a second season order from Peacock, marked a breakthrough for Native representation onscreen and in the writers’ room with five Native scribes staffed, including Ornelas.

She added the positive reviews and audience reception Rutherford Falls earned after debuting on Peacock on April 22 was both surprising and welcomed. “We’ve been disappointed so many times. We’ve had to be happy with so little. So when we premiered, just seeing this love from Twitter, and to have this moment of Native joy was just so amazing to watch. We saw all these tweets of people bonding with characters and seeing themselves. To be a part of that is just phenomenal,” Ornelas said.

Bilal Baig, who co-created the CBC and Bet+ comedy Sort Of with Fab Filippo, said finding TV success was about overcoming early shyness and finding the confidence to ask for essential creative space and support. “For so long I didn’t realize how much power I actually pulled as a human being on this Earth. It was a real training to let go of stuff and step into this place of what’s the worst that can happen if I’m asking for something that I really need,” Baig said.