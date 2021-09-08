Trace Adkins Boards Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’

Fox’s country music drama Monarch has added a real-life country star to its cast.

Trace Adkins will star alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel in the series, which is slated to premiere in January. He’ll play Albie Roman, the reigning king of country music who’s known as the “Texas Truthteller.” Married to Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), the family has created a dynasty based on authenticity, but the very foundation of their success is a lie.

Friel plays Albie and Dottie’s daughter Nicky, who will stop at nothing to protect the family’s legacy.

Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums in his career, with all 12 of his studio albums reaching the top 10 on Billboard’s U.S. country charts (his 13th, The Way I Wanna Go, was released on Aug. 27). He has won three Academy of Country Music Awards and been nominated for four Grammys.

His credits as an actor include feature films The Lincoln Lawyer and Traded and guest appearances on King of the Hill and My Name Is Earl, among other shows.

Monarch scored a straight-to-series order earlier this year. It’s produced by Fox Entertainment and is the network’s first fully owned scripted series since it separated from 20th Century Fox. Melissa London Hilfers created the series and executive produces with showrunner Michael Rauch (Instinct), Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, and music manager Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. Jason Ensler (The Passage; Love, Victor) will direct and exec produce the series premiere. It’s scheduled to premiere Jan. 30 following Fox’s broadcast of the NFC Championship game.

Adkins is repped by Greg Baker & Associates, Action Entertainment and Fox Rothschild LLP.