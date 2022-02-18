Tracy Morgan to Guest Star on CBS’ ‘The Neighborhood’ (Exclusive)

The Last O.G. star is set to guest on CBS’ The Neighborhood , marking his first live-action network comedy appearance since his seven-season, Emmy-nominated run on 30 Rock. Morgan will play Curtis Butler, the frenetic younger brother of star Cedric the Entertainer ’s character.

“Cedric the Entertainer and Tracy Morgan as brothers? Looking forward to one of the funniest family dinners in history,” said showrunner Meg DeLoatch in a statement.

Titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems,” the episode will center on Morgan’s Curtis, a super lottery winner with a deep love of spending money, which includes showering people with hugely expensive gifts and experiences. The half-hour is expected to air March 28, part of the already-renewed series’ fourth season.

Like many comedy stars of Morgan’s generation, his career largely began in broadcast comedy, first on Fox’s Martin and, later, with seven seasons on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The upcoming appearance also marks a reunion for him and Cedric. The two stand-up comics starred together on early seasons of The Last O.G. Cedric has since stepped back from the cable comedy, which recently wrapped its fourth season on TBS, while Morgan has remained at the series’ center.