First Trailer for Andy Cohen’s Sex Grading Reality Show ‘Ex-Rated’

Former romantic partners rate their exes on all sorts of bawdy ways — from their kissing to their physical endowments to their oral sex technique — in Andy Cohen’s new reality show, the rather aptly titled Ex-Rated.

Here’s the first trailer for the provocative series coming to Peacock:

According to Peacock, the show “challenges adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve.”

While the idea of being intimately graded by a panel of exes on TV might seem rather horrifying, the streamer claims the idea is based on the “growing trend” of people sending exit surveys to their romantic partners to learn why the relationship didn’t last (we only found this 2018 viral story of one person doing it once, but OK).

The show also stars intimacy expert Shan Boodram, author of The Game of Desire, who provides participants candid relationship advice. Eric Pankowski serves as showrunner.

Ex-Rated premieres Aug. 12 and will release all eight episodes at once.