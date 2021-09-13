First Trailer for Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black & White’

The first trailer for Netflix’s limited series about Colin Kaepernick has arrived.

Below is the debut footage of Colin in Black & White, a six-part biographical drama from Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us) about the early years of the NFL quarterback and activist.

Jaden Michael stars as Young Colin in the coming-of-age series that follows Kaepernick’s early years, while Kaepernick appears as a narrator in the show. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker also star as Kaepernick’s “well-meaning parents” Rick and Teresa.

According to Netflix, Kaepernick will “guide viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments … tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family” and added, “you don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.”

Kaepernick had a behind-the-scenes role as well, co-creating the series along with DuVernay.

Colin in Black & White premieres Oct. 29 on Netflix.