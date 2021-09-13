Skip to main content

First Trailer for Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black & White’

Kaepernick appears in a dramatized version of his life story in this first footage from Ava DuVernay's limited series about the NFL quarterback and activist.

Colin in Black and White
Netflix trailer

The first trailer for Netflix’s limited series about Colin Kaepernick has arrived.

Below is the debut footage of Colin in Black & White, a six-part biographical drama from Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us) about the early years of the NFL quarterback and activist.

Jaden Michael stars as Young Colin in the coming-of-age series that follows Kaepernick’s early years, while Kaepernick appears as a narrator in the show. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker also star as Kaepernick’s “well-meaning parents” Rick and Teresa.

According to Netflix, Kaepernick will “guide viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments … tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family” and added, “you don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.”

Kaepernick had a behind-the-scenes role as well, co-creating the series along with DuVernay.

Colin in Black & White premieres Oct. 29 on Netflix.

